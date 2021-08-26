COVINGTON — J.J. Pippin and Ethan Jenlink both had big games as Class C state runner-up Timberlake opened its season with a 46-18 win over Covington-Douglas Thursday.
Pippin rushed for 173 yards on 15 carries, scoring on runs of 26 and one yards. Jenlink was eight of 19 passing for 147 yards, including TD strikes of 36 to Pippin and 30 yards to Merric Judd.
Jenlink rushed for 39 yards on eight carries, including scoring runs of five and one yards.
Timberlake took out its starters after Pippin’s one-yard run to make it 46-6 with 9:53 left in the first half. Judd caught four passes for 75 yards.
Covington-Douglas quarterback Ford Smith was 10 of 16 for 119 yards and two touchdowns — 47 yards to Parker Smith in the second quarter and six yards to Jay Hooten in the third. Camden Thayer scored the Wildcats’ other touchdown on a five-yard run with 29 seconds left in the third period.
Parker Smith rushed for 70 yards on 12 carries. He caught three passes for 80 yards.
Timberlake coach Brian Severin told Skordle after the game he was pleased with his team’s play saying “we did what we wanted to do.’’
There was only one turnover in the game — a lost fumble by Timberlake.
The lone negative for the Tigers was 105 yards in penalties.
KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 46, DCLA 0
KREMLIN — Maddox Myers ran for three touchdowns and the Broncs defense forced five turnovers as Kremlin-Hillsdale opened the 2021 season by shutting out Deer Creek-Lamont, 46-0.
Myers scored on runs of 22, two and six yards as the Broncs jumped out to a 32-0 first quarter lead. He hit Kaden Stewart twice for two-point conversions and Van Schultz once. Andrew Wright had a 30-yard run while Jack Arthur for another two-point conversion.
Braxton Rothermel had touchdown runs of 29 and 62 yards in the second quarter. Colton Robinson added a two-point conversion run.
Wright intercepted two passes while Zac Snodgrass and Nathan Smith also picked off passes. Schultz recovered a fumble. DCLA had only 21 yards of total offense.
“We played real well,’’ said Broncs coach Tyler Severin. “We came out fired up and hungry to play. Everybody had a good night and I hope we can keep building on it.’’
