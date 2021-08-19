PIONEER 14, CIMARRON 3
Cimarron 030 0xx x — 3 1 1
Pioneer 505 4xx x — 14 7 1
WP — Booth 4.0 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 5 SO, 9 BB; Pioneer — Trumbley 1-2, 2 BB; Meyer 1-2, 2 RBIs; Stephens 2-2, 6 RBIs; Booth 1-1; Cantrell 0-1; Harding 0-2, 2 RBIs; Nation 0-1, 1 RBI; Peace 2-2, 2 RBIs;
CHISHOLM 13, OKC BRONCO 1
OKC 010 xx — 1 2 0
Chisholm 391 xx — 13 12 0
WP — Harris 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 SO, 4 BB; Meek 2-2, 2 RBIs; Pasby 1-2; Andrews 2-2, 4 RBIs; M. Killen 2-3, 2 RBIs; Arnold 1-3, 1 RBI; J. Killen 1-2, 1 RBI; Marlatt 2-2; Watkins 1-1, 1 RBI;
DIBBLE 1, CHISHOLM 0
Chisholm 000 00 — 0 4 2
Dibble 000 01 — 1 2 1
WP — Pederson 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB; LP — Marlatt 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 SO, 3 BB; Chisholm — Meek 0-3; Pasby 1-2; Andrews 1-2; M. Killen 0-2; J. Killen 0-2; Arnold 0-2; Fuksa 1-2; Marlatt 0-2; Watkins 1-1;
