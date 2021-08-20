At Stillwater Festival

HOWE 8, ENID 3

Howe 620 00 — 8  12  0

Enid 000 12 — 3  5  0

Williams 1-2, Withey 2-3, 2 RBIs; Henry 1-2, Bezdicek 1-2; 

at Kingfisher Highway 33 Classic

CHISHOLM 10, ANDARKO 4

Chisholm 300 34 — 10  13  3

Anadarko 200 11 — 4  5  2

WP — Marlatt 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 5 SO, 2 BB; Chisholm — Andrews 1-4, 1 RBI; Meek 3-3, 2 RBIs; Watkins 2-3, 1 RBI; M. Killen 1-4; Marlatt 1-3; Fuksa 0-2; Arnold 3-3, 2 RBIs; Pasby 2-3; J. Killen 0-2, 1 RBI; 

GUTHRIE JV 11, CHISHOLM 3

Chisholm 201 00 —  3  6  2

Guthrie 305 3x — 11  8  3

WP — Duehning 5.0 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 7 SO, 2 BB; Chisholm — Andrews 2-4; Meek 0-1; M. Killen 1-3; Pasby 0-3; Fuksa 1-3; Marlatt 0-3; Arnold 0-1; J. Killen 0-2; Harris 1-2; Watkins 1-1; 

