At Stillwater Festival
HOWE 8, ENID 3
Howe 620 00 — 8 12 0
Enid 000 12 — 3 5 0
Williams 1-2, Withey 2-3, 2 RBIs; Henry 1-2, Bezdicek 1-2;
at Kingfisher Highway 33 Classic
CHISHOLM 10, ANDARKO 4
Chisholm 300 34 — 10 13 3
Anadarko 200 11 — 4 5 2
WP — Marlatt 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 5 SO, 2 BB; Chisholm — Andrews 1-4, 1 RBI; Meek 3-3, 2 RBIs; Watkins 2-3, 1 RBI; M. Killen 1-4; Marlatt 1-3; Fuksa 0-2; Arnold 3-3, 2 RBIs; Pasby 2-3; J. Killen 0-2, 1 RBI;
GUTHRIE JV 11, CHISHOLM 3
Chisholm 201 00 — 3 6 2
Guthrie 305 3x — 11 8 3
WP — Duehning 5.0 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 7 SO, 2 BB; Chisholm — Andrews 2-4; Meek 0-1; M. Killen 1-3; Pasby 0-3; Fuksa 1-3; Marlatt 0-3; Arnold 0-1; J. Killen 0-2; Harris 1-2; Watkins 1-1;
