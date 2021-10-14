KINGFISHER (5-1, 3-0) AT PERKINS-TRYON (4-2, 1-1)
Kickoff: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Rankings: Kingfisher — No. 5 in 3A; Perkins-Tryon — receiving two votes
All-time series: 1970-2020 11-3 (Kingfisher)
Last meeting: 38–31 Kingfisher
Points per game: 38.1 (Kingfisher), 31.3 (Perkins-Tryon)
Points allowed per game: 17.3 (Kingfisher), 16.6 (Perkins-Tryon)
Preview: The Yellowjackets face a tough road test on Thursday, when it faces a Perkins-Tryon team that’s biting at their heels for second place in Class 3A-1. Kingfisher enters the game on a four-game winning streak after falling to Weatherford in the second game of the season. Perkins-Tryon has two losses already, but to two solid teams in Class 4A No. 4 Cushing and Class 3A No. 3 Heritage Hall. If the Yellowjackets can pull out the win, they’ll put themselves in position to play Heritage Hall for the top spot in the district on Oct. 29.
CRESCENT (3-3, 0-1) AT WATONGA (4-2, 0-2)
Kickoff: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Rankings: Crescent not ranked; Watonga not ranked
All-time series: 1970-2020 6-5 (Watonga)
Last meeting: 35-6 (Crescent)
Points per game: 22.3 (Crescent); 28.3 (Watonga)
Points allowed per game: 17.3 (Crescent); 25.6 (Watonga)
Preview: The Eagles are looking to get back into the win column after falling to two of the top teams in District A-3 in consecutive weeks. Watonga entered district play riding a four-game winning streak before losing to Cashion (56-34) and Tonkawa (26-18). Crescent has struggled through the beginning of the district schedule as well, dropping games to Tonkawa (25-6) and Minco (27-26) coming into the week.
RINGWOOD (5-1, 1-0) AT POND CREEK-HUNTER (4-2, 1-0)
Kickoff: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Rankings: Ringwood not ranked; Pond Creek-Hunter not ranked
All-time series: 1982-2020 17-4 (Pond Creek-Hunter)
Last meeting: 30-6 (Ringwood)
Points per game: 24.3 (Ringwood); 37.1 (Pond Creek-Hunter)
Points allowed per game: 21.3 (Ringwood); 23 (Pond Creek-Hunter)
Preview: Both teams will be looking to solidify themselves at the top of District B-2 with a win on Thursday. Ringwood has only stumbled once this season, against Class C runner-up Timberlake 38-0 in the season opener. Since then, they’ve picked up some key wins over Covington-Douglas, Waynoka, Canton and Turpin. Pond Creek-Hunter dropped games to Maud (56-32) and Garber (56-20), but have come away with three shutouts in its other four wins this season.
