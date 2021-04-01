CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN 14, OBA 4
OBA 310 000 — 4 5 4
CC 203 441 — 14 15 3
WP — Mahen, 3 innings, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Jett Cheatham, 3 1/3 innings, 9 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. OBA — C. Colby, 1-for-3, run scored, triple; Jett Cheatham, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Boydstun, 1-for-1, RBI; Jud Cheatham, 2-for-3, RBI; Cunningham, run scored. Crossings — Mahen, double, triple, 5 RBI; Conway, double, RBI; Wood, double, 2 runs scored; Ward, home run, RBI.
Skeltur Tournament
DRUMMOND 9, PC-HUNTER 1
PC-H 100 000 — 1 6 1
Drummond 122 211 — 9 11 1
WP — Longpine, 3 1/3 innings, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks. Drummond — Kapke 2 doubles, 2 RBI; A. Longpine, double, 2 RBI; Salinas, double
GARBER 9, DOVER 7
Dover 101 005 0 — 7 4 5
Garber 230 211 x — 9 6 1
WP — Dawson Nagel, 4 innings, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Gomez, 5 1/3 innings, 6 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks. Dover — Caldwell 2 doubles, 2 RBI, 3 runs scored; Gomez 2 RBI. Garber — Bennett, double; Nease, double, RBI; Chester, triple, 2 RBI; Martin, home run, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI; David Nagel 2 runs scored.
PIONEER 12, CIMARRON 0
Cimarron 000 — 0 1 5
Pioneer (11)1x — 12 6 0
WP — Drewke, 3 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Bartel, 2/3 inning, 6 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 1 strikeout, 2 walks. Cimarron — Andrew, 1-for-1. Pioneer — T. Parker, double, RBI, 2 runs scored; L. Parker, triple, RBI; Drewke 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Wingo, 2 runs scored, RBI; C. Dennett, 2 runs scored
COV-DOUGLAS 21, WAUKOMIS 10
C-D 131 817 — 21 10 3
WHS150 022 — 10 7 10
WP — Carl, 2 1/3 innings, 1 H, 1 R, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Wilson, 3 innings, 7 H, 13 R, 3 ER, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks. Covington-Douglas — Kegin, double, 2 runs scored Mitchell, double, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Carl, triple, 3 runs scored, RBI; Kroll, 3 runs scored; Tarango, 3 runs scored. WHS — Doersom, double, 2 RBI; Ives, double; Wieden, double, 4 RBI; Wilson, 2 doubles.
Friday’s games
At Pioneer
4 — Cimarron vs. Waukomis
6 — Pioneer vs. Covington-Douglas
At Garber
1 — Dover vs. Pond Creek-Hunter
4 — Garber vs. Drummond
