NEWKIRK 9, CHISHOLM 7
Chisholm 201 004 0 — 7 7 2
Newkirk 000 801 x — 9 10 3
WP — Newman, 5 1/3 innings, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 8 strikeouts, 7 walks. LP — Biggers, 3 innings, 5 H, 4 R, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks. Chisholm — Wiechert, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored; Deterring, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, RBI, double; Biggers, RBI; Patton, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Easter, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Brinkley, 1-for-4; Keefer run scored. Newark — Thompson, double; Newman, double
KREM-HILLSDALE 10, DOVER 6
Dover 114 00 — 6 0 6
K-H 203 5x — 10 4 8
WP — Z. Snodgrass, 3 innings, 0 H, 0 R, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. Kremlin-Hillsdale — Rose, 3 runs scored; Alcuitas, run scored; Henry, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored; Z. Snodgrass, run scored, RBI; Welch, 2-for-3, 3 RBI; Bonine, run scored; Wheeler, 1-for-3, run scored
ALVA 5, PIONEER 2
Alva 000 104 0 — 5 4 2
Pioneer 001 000 1 — 2 2 2
WP — Minjares, 5 innings, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 10 strikeouts, 6 walks. LP — T. Parker, 6 1/3 innings, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks. Alva — Cook,2 runs scored; Slater, 1-for-2, run scored, double; Reed, RBI; Minjares, run scored; Faison, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Stewart, 1-for-3; Dowty, 1-for-3, run scored. Pioneer — T. Dennett, run scored; T. Parker, run scored; Thrower, 1-for-2, RBI; Weber, 1-for-2
RINGWOOD 14, TIMBERLAKE 1
Ringwood 414 5 — 14 5 1
Timberlake 001 0 — 1 5 5
WP — Meyer, 4 innings, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — C. Brewer, 1 2/3 innings, 1 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks. Ringwood — Weathers, 1-for-4, run scored, RBI; Schmidt, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Meyer, run scored; Baker, run scored; Pape, 1-for-2, 3 runs scored, home run, 4 RBI; Greb, 2 runs scored; Conaway, 1-for-1, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI, double; Palmer, 1-for-1 run scored, 2 RBI. Timberlake — M. Judd, run scored; Diller, 2-for-2, double, RBI; Jenlink, 1-for-2, double; Pierce, 1-for-2; Ioerger, 1-for-2
