 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, southeast
and southern Oklahoma.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&
top story
The flow of life
❛It’s a part of us❜

AP Story Collection: sacred rivers around the world

Sacred Rivers-New Zealand-Whanganui

The sun shines on the banks of the Whanganui River in the town of Whanganui, New Zealand, on June 15, 2022. While New Zealand law states that the river enjoys the same rights, powers, duties and liabilities of any other person, there are limitations.

AP Story Collection: sacred rivers around the world

Around the world, over millennia, rivers have provided wondrous gifts – nourishment, mobility, irrigation, natural beauty.

In acknowledgement of those gifts, some cultures consider the rivers of their realms to be sacred – beseeching them with prayers, partaking of their waters for joyous and somber rituals. Today, even as these rivers remain an object of devotion, some face dire threats – severe pollution, diminution of their flow, hydroelectric projects.

Through Saturday Aug. 20, 2022, the AP’s Global Religion Team has launched a six-part multimedia series on sacred rivers around the world, including the Whanganui in New Zealand; Bagmati in Nepal, Asia; the Jordan in the Middle East; and three other sacred rivers.

River chief imprisoned for fishing fights for sacred rights
News
AP hot

River chief imprisoned for fishing fights for sacred rights

  • By DEEPA BHARATH - Associated Press
  • Updated

In the 1980s, Wilbur Slockish Jr. served 20 months in federal prison on charges of illegally poaching salmon from the Columbia River. His story represents the decadeslong fight for tribal fishing rights along the river. Native tribes who have lived in the Columbia River Basin for generations view stewardship of the river, the salmon and their habitat as part of a divine contract. They believe the Creator made the river and food sources to offer them sustenance. The people in turn were to be caretakers of these resources. Slockish says he went to prison to fight for his people's right to practice their faith.

Columbia River's salmon are at the core of ancient religion
News
AP hot

Columbia River's salmon are at the core of ancient religion

  • By DEEPA BHARATH - Associated Press
  • Updated

The Columbia River, which natives call Nch’i-Wána, or “the great river,” has sustained Indigenous people in the region for millennia. The river’s salmon and the roots and berries that grow around the area, are known as “first foods” because of the belief that they volunteered to sacrifice themselves for the benefit of humans at the time of Creation. These foods are prominently featured in longhouse ceremonies and rituals. The foods and the river are still threatened by industrialization, climate change and pollution. Many Indigenous people still live along the river because their blood lines are here and the practice of their faith requires them to do so.

Whanganui River 'always makes things better for me'
News
AP hot

Whanganui River 'always makes things better for me'

  • By NICK PERRY - Associated Press
  • Updated

Five years ago, the Whanganui River was recognized as a living person in a groundbreaking New Zealand law. For many who live along its banks, the official recognition validated the deep spiritual connection they feel with the river. They continue to feel the draw of its waters each day, whether its to fish, canoe or refresh their lives.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you