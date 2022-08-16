AP Story Collection: sacred rivers around the world

Around the world, over millennia, rivers have provided wondrous gifts – nourishment, mobility, irrigation, natural beauty.

In acknowledgement of those gifts, some cultures consider the rivers of their realms to be sacred – beseeching them with prayers, partaking of their waters for joyous and somber rituals. Today, even as these rivers remain an object of devotion, some face dire threats – severe pollution, diminution of their flow, hydroelectric projects.

Through Saturday Aug. 20, 2022, the AP’s Global Religion Team has launched a six-part multimedia series on sacred rivers around the world, including the Whanganui in New Zealand; Bagmati in Nepal, Asia; the Jordan in the Middle East; and three other sacred rivers.