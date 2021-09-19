CLICK HERE TO READ OR DOWNLOAD THE SECTION
ENID, Okla. — The Enid News & Eagle is proud to present the 2021 edition of the Best of Readers’ Choice Awards.
The 32-page slick magazine can be found in the Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, edition of the News & Eagle, or a PDF of the magazine can be found in the Sunday e-edition, available to all subscribers, and online at EnidNews.com. Readers Choice 2021 highlights businesses, professionals and organizations our readers chose as the best in their categories.
This year’s effort was a deliberate process, and it’s been an amazing success. We had more than 48,000 nominations and more than 100,000 votes cast, resulting in the largest reader participation effort in the newspaper’s 30 years of running this promotion.
We congratulate the winners, and we ask you to congratulate them too. We invite you to keep this publication and refer to it often. Please patronize these businesses and thank them for providing the high-quality products and services you need.
Thank you again to all of you who voted in this year’s awards.
