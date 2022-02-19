STILLWATER — Enid junior 195-pounder Carlos Alvarado moved within one victory of qualifying for the state Class 6A wrestling tournament at the Eastern Regional Friday.
Alvarado, the No. 4 seed, lost a major decision to Jersey Robb of Bixby, 17-4, in the semifinals after pinning Cayden Capages of Jenks in 1:47 and decisioning Sand Springs’ Brooks Dudley, 5-2, in the quarterfinals.
Alvarado, 28-7, will face the winner of a consolation quarterfinal between Hunter Clay of Tahlequah and Henry Martin of Broken Arrow.
If he wins his consolation semifinal Saturday, he is in. If he loses, Alvarado gets a second shot in the fifth-place match.
Four Plainsmen — 126-pounder Zach Fortner, 138-pounder Steven Brooks, 145-pounder Trinit Zweifel and 285-pounder Seth Melvin — are still alive in the consolation quarterfinals.
Fortner had a 20-4 tech fall over Northwest Classen’s Christopher Rodriguez in the second consolations. He will face Easton Eicher of Owasso in the quarters.
Brooks had two falls in the consolation round, flattening Anthony Dunsworth of Northwest Classen in 41 seconds and Tanner Jones of Jenks in 2:33. He will face Justin Pham of Deer Creek-Edmond in the elimination match.
Zweifel reached the consolation quarters with a 17-2 tech fall over Walker Neeley of Deer Creek-Edmond. He will face Garrett Stifncomb of Broken Arrow in the next round.
Melvin pinned Gayson Badley of Ponca City in 1:27 in consolations. He will meet Broken Arrow’s Jacob Brawner in the elimination match.
They will need to win two matches Saturday to qualify for state, and would be eliminated if they lose their consolation quarterfinal matches.
“We wrestled some good matches,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “I think all five of them have a chance to qualify. They are all wrestling real well right now. It’s good to have that many still alive on the backside. I thought some of our younger guys (160-pounder Blake Fuksa and 170-pounder Maddux Hayes) wrestled well. They were eliminated but both of them got a win.’’
