Alva coach Dave Foster is looking for a competitive roster as he enters his third year as the Goldbugs’ head coach.
After going 3-7 last year and missing the playoffs, Foster said there will be some holes they will need to fill, especially in the skill positions.
“It's gonna require some guys to step up,” Foster said. “In the spring, it looked like some of these guys have grown and have closed the gap.”
A major advantage for Alva this year is all of their offensive linemen are back for another year. That brings experience and knowledge of the game, but also allows Foster and the coaching staff to do different sets and formations.
“It just allows us to do different things,” Foster said. “This year, based on personal and being better up front, we will feature a lot more concepts.”
The quarterback position is up for grabs this upcoming season as Foster said there will be a competition in the fall. Campbell Gaisford, who was hurt most of last season, and Aiden Kimberlin, the son of new Alva boys basketball coach Joseph Kimberlin.
“The (Aiden Kimberlin) kid is an athlete,” Foster said. “They are both very skilled kids. Whoever is not at quarterback will be taking reps at receiver, and will be ready to go in case something happens.”
Senior Allie Pollock returns up front for the Goldbug defense, and will be a key piece this upcoming season, Foster said.
“He is a key piece for us, in terms of shutting things down in the interior run and allowing things to spill,” Foster said. “When you're good up front, you can form kids around him. He has to be our top guy up front.”
As Alva wraps up summer workouts, Foster’s main message to the players is to be all in. With fall camp approaching, Foster said he will have a fresh outlook on who will be playing for Alva this upcoming season.
“We wipe the slate clean and say ‘OK, regardless of how fast you ran or how much you squatted, everybody is even up now,’” Foster said. “They don’t need to be afraid to take chances and make themselves vulnerable by competing at the highest level. We just got to get everyone to buy into that philosophy and be ready to roll.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.