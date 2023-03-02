Alva’s boys and girls basketball teams are both just two wins away from state tournament berths after wins in the opening round of the 3A Area I Tournament on Thursday at Enid High.
The Ladybugs defeated Berryhill, 51-29, while the Goldbugs defeated Chandler, 57-48.
“I thought our kids played well and executed offensively,” said Alva coach Kris Gore. “We stuck to the game plan on defense. They had three kids that were left-handed. Normally, we force left and try to get people to use their weak hand, but I thought we made a good adjustment forcing number four to use her right and guarding her hard.”
The Ladybugs came into the tournament at 22-4 and ranked ninth in the class, facing an 8-15 Berryhill team.
Alva got out to a quick start early and controlled the first quarter, outscoring the Maidens, 17-2. Carly Argo led the way for Alva in the first quarter with eight points, while Alva made three of four free throws in the opening eight minutes.
“I knew it would be good when our first shot was a bump off the glass off a screen,” Gore said.
That set things up for the rest of Alva’s motion offense.
“One of the beautiful things about motion offense, and we run a true motion offense, is that if the kids will make reads and recognize who is open, it’s hard to make adjustments against it,” Gore said.
Argo was slowed in the second quarter, but Alva turned to Hadlee Ohm, who had four points as Berryhill tried to claw back in, going on an 11-9 run in the quarter. Alva still held a 26-13 halftime lead.
Alva again went on a scoring spree in the third quarter, dominating that quarter, 17-5, over the Maidens behind four points from Kylie Adair, Morgan Heath and Lakin Gaddy.
Gaddy was the only Ladybug in double digits with 11 points.
Alva finished the game out, 13-11 in the fourth quarter to lock up a spot in the second round on Friday at 1:30 p.m. against KIPP Tulsa
Alva 57,
Chandler 48 (Boys)
An 8-2 run to open the game got Alva, 22-4, started off on the right foot against Chandler.
The Goldbugs held the lead for the first 12 minutes, leading 11-8 after the first quarter and holding the lead deep in the second quarter until Chandler took an 18-17 lead, the first of the day for Chandler.
Alva outscored Chandler in each quarter, including a 6-5 fourth quarter to secure a spot in Friday’s 3 p.m. game.
The two teams combined for 44 points in the third quarter as Alva outscored Chandler, 23-22 after taking a 28-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Alva was led by Kyler Penco with 24 points and Daylon Malone with 11. The two combined for 61.4% of Alva’s offense. The Goldbugs will play Cascia Hall at 3 p.m. Friday.
