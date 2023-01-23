Late Saturday

Pawhuska Invitational

Girls Championship

ALVA 43, PAWHUSKA 35

Pawhuska 11 8 6 10 — 35

Alva 14 8 18 3 — 43

Pawhuska — Easely 7, Ramodis 7, Babb 5, Curry 10, Bowman 8, Geohemc 2

Alva — Gaddy 18, Kelln 2, Heath 5, Argo 11, Adair 5, Ohm 2

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you