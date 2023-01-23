Late Saturday
Pawhuska Invitational
Girls Championship
ALVA 43, PAWHUSKA 35
Pawhuska 11 8 6 10 — 35
Alva 14 8 18 3 — 43
Pawhuska — Easely 7, Ramodis 7, Babb 5, Curry 10, Bowman 8, Geohemc 2
Alva — Gaddy 18, Kelln 2, Heath 5, Argo 11, Adair 5, Ohm 2
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on the potential of slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. &&
