1970: 2-7
vs Elk City 27-3 L
vs Cherokee 32-20 W
vs Guymon 21-14 L
vs Edmond 33-22 L
vs Watonga 48-22 L
vs Kingfisher 28-0 L
vs Woodward 55-12 L
vs Carnegie 21-6 W
vs Perry 34-0 L
1971: 5-5
vs Elk City 18-0 L
vs Cherokee 12-6 W
vs Guymon 24-7 W
vs Edmond 10-8 L
vs Blackwell 18-14 L
vs Watonga 29-0 L
vs Kignfisher 21-20 L
vs Woodward 47-6 W
vs Carnegie 53-0 W
vs Perry 23-24 W
1972: 1-9
vs Elk City
vs Woodward
vs Guymon 24-7 W
vs Liberal (KS)
vs Blackwell
vs Watonga 26-21 L
vs Kingfisher 42-20 L
vs Wellington (KS)
vs Hedge Hall
vs Perry
1973: 4-6
vs Elk City 22-0 L
vs Woodward 38-12 L
vs Guymon 27-14 W
vs Liberal (KS) 22-20 W
vs Blackwell 14-12 L
vs Watonga 25-0 W
vs Kingfisher 20-19 L
vs Wellington (KS) 20-8 L
vs Hedge Hall 13-8 L
vs Perry 41-0 W
1974: 5-4-1
1975: 4-6
1976: 5-5
1977: 5-5
1978: 1-9
1979: 1-9
1980: 4-6
1981: 3-7
1982: 9-3
1983: 3-7
1984: 3-8
1985: 0-10
1986: 2-8
1987: 2-9
1988: 4-6
1989: 8-5
1990: 5-5
1991: 4-6
1992: 7-4
1993: 9-3
1994: 4-6
1995: 4-6
1996: 6-5
1997: 3-8
1998: 7-4
1999: 1-9
2000: 3-7
2001: 3-7
2002: 5-5
2003: 5-5
2004: 8-3
2005: 11-2
2006: 11-2
2007: 10-2
2008: 7-4
2009: 4-6
2010: 3-7
2011: 5-6
2012: 8-4
2013: 7-4
2014: 0-10
2015: 5-6
2016: 6-4
2017: 12-2
2018: 7-3
2019: 2-7
2020: 2-9
2021: 4-7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.