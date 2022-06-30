1970: 2-7

vs Elk City 27-3 L

vs Cherokee 32-20 W

vs Guymon 21-14 L

vs Edmond 33-22 L

vs Watonga 48-22 L

vs Kingfisher 28-0 L

vs Woodward 55-12 L

vs Carnegie 21-6 W

vs Perry 34-0 L

1971: 5-5

vs Elk City 18-0 L

vs Cherokee 12-6 W

vs Guymon 24-7 W

vs Edmond 10-8 L

vs Blackwell 18-14 L

vs Watonga 29-0 L

vs Kignfisher 21-20 L

vs Woodward 47-6 W

vs Carnegie 53-0 W

vs Perry 23-24 W

1972: 1-9

vs Elk City

vs Woodward

vs Guymon 24-7 W

vs Liberal (KS)

vs Blackwell

vs Watonga 26-21 L

vs Kingfisher 42-20 L

vs Wellington (KS)

vs Hedge Hall

vs Perry

1973: 4-6

vs Elk City 22-0 L

vs Woodward 38-12 L

vs Guymon 27-14 W

vs Liberal (KS) 22-20 W

vs Blackwell 14-12 L

vs Watonga 25-0 W

vs Kingfisher 20-19 L

vs Wellington (KS) 20-8 L

vs Hedge Hall 13-8 L

vs Perry 41-0 W

1974: 5-4-1

1975: 4-6

1976: 5-5

1977: 5-5

1978: 1-9

1979: 1-9

1980: 4-6

1981: 3-7

1982: 9-3

1983: 3-7

1984: 3-8

1985: 0-10

1986: 2-8

1987: 2-9

1988: 4-6

1989: 8-5

1990: 5-5

1991: 4-6

1992: 7-4

1993: 9-3

1994: 4-6

1995: 4-6

1996: 6-5

1997: 3-8

1998: 7-4

1999: 1-9

2000: 3-7

2001: 3-7

2002: 5-5

2003: 5-5

2004: 8-3

2005: 11-2

2006: 11-2

2007: 10-2

2008: 7-4

2009: 4-6

2010: 3-7

2011: 5-6

2012: 8-4

2013: 7-4

2014: 0-10

2015: 5-6

2016: 6-4

2017: 12-2

2018: 7-3

2019: 2-7

2020: 2-9

2021: 4-7

