ALVA, Okla. — On June 9-10, Alva FFA officers met for the annual Alva FFA Officer Retreat.
Brandon Baumgarten, a former Oklahoma state FFA officer, gave a keynote presentation to inspire the officers to “Plant for a Purpose.” He encouraged the officer team to grow their leadership skills by presenting leadership building exercises, goal-setting activities and giving encouragement to be excited for the upcoming year.
The officer team planned out the program of activities for the year and set several important dates. On day two of retreat, officers went to Roman Nose State Park for a day of golfing and teamwork building activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.