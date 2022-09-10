ENID, Okla. — The innovation made by the U.S. Air Force over its 75-year history will be celebrated Saturday during an Air Force Ball at Stride Bank Center.
The Air Force is the youngest of the military branches, with the Army, Navy and Marine Corps having been founded in 1775 by the Continental Congress. The first aerospace branch of the U.S. military was created in 1907 as part of the U.S. Army Signal Corps. The Air Force was created just after World War II with the National Security Act of 1947.
Lt. Gen. Thomas Sharpey will be the guest speaker at the first Air Force Ball held in Enid since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m so excited we’re able to hold this event again,” said Col. Jay Johnson, commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base. “It’s a great way to celebrate the Air Force’s 75th birthday with our community partners. This year’s speaker has ties to Enid and knows our unique relationship all too well ... both of his sons earned their wings at Vance.”
Cassidy Fisher, 2nd Lt., said the 75th anniversary of the Air Force is a huge accomplishment to achieve. She said there have been great innovations made by the Air Force during the past 75 years.
She said there are many service members, including herself, who have never attended an Air Force Ball. She said it will be a nice mixture of people experiencing it for the first time and those experiencing one yet again.
“Air Force Balls are traditions, and it’s nice to restart and revamp those traditions,” Fisher said. “For me personally, it means a lot to me because I’m a new service member. I’ve never been to an Air Force Ball, and it’s really cool that my first ball will be the 75th anniversary.
“I think it’s just a big deal, because just look at how far we’ve come. We’ve come so far since the Air Force started, to COVID, to now ... that just means a lot that we’re able to have a ball and to celebrate such a year together.”
Geoff Clark, board president of the Enid AFA Chapter 214, is a native of the area. He spent three years with Raytheon Technologies helping develop weapons systems.
Clark said the Air Force Ball is not only for service members and is open to the public, which provides a chance to celebrate the deep bond between the community and Vance.
“It’s a time to remember, but it’s a time to celebrate and unite,” Clark said. “It’s kind of a unique event in that it’s not just for the Air Force, it’s for the community.”
The connection between Vance and the community is a tie that benefits both sides. Clark said the Air Force Association was created one year prior to the Air Force by the famed Jimmy Doolitle, who gained fame as the architect of the Doolittle Raid, one of the first major strikes against the Empire of Japan following the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Clark said Doolittle saw the need to create an organization that advocated for the Air Force in three areas. It was created to help educate the public about the critical need and promote STEM education about supporting the Air Force. It also serves as an advocate for promoting aerospace power to favorably shape policy and resourcing decisions on Capitol Hill to ensure the U.S. is the supreme air power in the world. It also serves as an advocate to provide any needed services to service members and their families as they acclimate to the Enid area.
“We advocate in those three areas, and so we’re paying close attention to the needs,” Clark said. “We have communication quite regularly with the leadership and the airmen at Vance Air Force Base, and their spouses, making sure whatever those needs are, where we can advocate, or take care of needs as the arise, we’re that organization.”
The Air Force can’t make direct requests to the community. The AFA can be in the middle ground to help make sure those needs are being met. Clark said the collaboration between Vance and the community helps benefit both parties.
He said the recent approval of the upgrades to Enid Woodring Regional Airport, which helps to serve as another runway for the base and mitigate costs in numerous areas, is a good example of how Vance and the community continue to support one another.
Being able to celebrate that collaboration, as well as the history of the Air Force, shows the commitment to the mission to ensure Vance remains a viable entity.
“It’s vital, and as you see from our city leaders, our state leaders, the amount of time that we spend as a community, as a state, making sure we keep Vance as a viable Air Force base,” Clark said. “It’s very viable to the community. It’s viable also to the strategy of the Air Force. We are producing pilots. Years ago, it was 300-plus pilots a year, and now we’re producing over 400 pilots a year.”
This year’s Air Force Ball begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Stride Bank Center, 301 S. Independence.
