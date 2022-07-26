United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma partnered with Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) to receive a $35,000 ADM Cares grant to fight hunger and provide food and nutritional information to seven food resource centers in Northwest Oklahoma and the YWCA of Enid.
“We are so thankful to ADM Grain and ADM Cares for this very generous grant,” said Dan Schiedel, CEO of the United Way. “The funds will go to support food resource centers and food pantries in seven counties and to help feed and educate thousands of individuals and families about nutrition and address food insecurity.”
“We are excited to help people in northwest Oklahoma,” said Scott Keller, general manager, ADM Grain, Enid. “Through this grant and our partnership with United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, we will help feed and educate hundreds of thousands of people”
In addition, ADM Grain’s team will also give of their time through various volunteer opportunities with the YWCA and the Northwest Oklahoma food banks, Keller said.
A three-year grant of $10,750 will allow YWCA to purchase nutritious, fresh food for the women, men, and families seeking safety from domestic violence at the YWCA.
Courtney Strzinek, CEO of YWCA shared, said survivors of domestic violence need to learn long-term dietary habits that will improve their overall health and independence.
“Nutrition education is necessary along with the food itself,” she said. “With this grant, we will not only be able to provide nutrition education, but also purchase an additional refrigerator for our client kitchen to allow easy access for all residents to these nutritious items such as fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.”
“ADM Grains and ADM Cares have been tremendous supporters of our work for years and we are so very appreciative of their hearts, volunteers and financial grants, said Lydia Kelley,” CEO of Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma.
Schiedel said each food resource center will receive funds from the grant to purchase food for distribution, and ADM Grain employees will help with unloading and distribution of nutritional information at each location.
Locations to be served are Loaves & Fishes of NWOK, Perry Food Pantry, Loaves and Fishes in Guymon, Crescent Assembly of God, Serving Christ Outreach of Fairview, Deer Creek Food Pantry, Alva Wesleyan Church and YWCA of Enid.
For more information about ADM Grain and ADM Cares, visit https://www.adm.com/sustainability/adm-cares or United Way of Northwest Oklahoma www.unitedwayenid.org or by calling 580-237-0821.
