topical top story

3 OHP troopers injured in crash while escorting fallen Tulsa officer

  • 1 min to read

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting this morning that three OHP troopers were seriously injured just before 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, in a crash while escorting fallen Tulsa Police Officer Sgt. Craig Johnson.

An investigating is ongoing into what occurred, according to OHP. Parts of the The Kilpatrick Turnpike between Broadway and Eastern were shut down until just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Three of our motors troopers were seriously injured just before 11:00 this morning in a crash while escorting fallen...

Posted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you