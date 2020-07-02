3 OHP troopers injured in crash while escorting fallen Tulsa officer

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting this morning that three OHP troopers were seriously injured just before 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, in a crash while escorting fallen Tulsa Police Officer Sgt. Craig Johnson.
An investigating is ongoing into what occurred, according to OHP. Parts of the The Kilpatrick Turnpike between Broadway and Eastern were shut down until just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Officer Aurash Zarkeshan was critically wounded during the Monday traffic stop. The other officer, Sgt. Craig Johnson, died of his wounds on Tuesday.