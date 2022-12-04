While the world has gotten back to a more normal pace in 2022, that means many of our habits from year to year that we came to take for granted are starting to make a comeback. That includes goals to start a new year with healthier habits, which is one of the most common things that people try to improve going into a new year.
Samantha Liotta and Deirdre Postier, clinical dietitians with St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, said a lot of healthy habits start with listening to hunger cues. Liotta said a good first step is to not eat if you are not hungry, but that if you are hungry for something such as a cookie, trying to ignore a hunger cue could lead to overeating later.
Liotta said it is good to "check in with yourself" when feeling a craving for something unhealthy. She said it is OK to have that one cookie when you are craving it, because it is possible to crave it all day and try to find things to fill that craving if you don't eat it when you want it. But she said if you check with yourself, you may realize you aren't as hungry for it as you thought. If you are wanting something that may be unhealthy and have just eaten a meal, waiting a short time after can make your brain realize that you are actually full and that craving for the cookie might subside, Liotta said.
Postier said she advises people to try to consume as many healthy calories as possible before coming to that one unhealthy item. She said she will have times that she does that personally and will come to realize that she is not hungry enough for the cookie. Those healthy calories can include a variety of fruits and vegetables, which Postier said is a great first step toward starting a healthy and sustainable eating habit.
Liotta said a good thing to do is look at something to see how you can make it more nutritious. She said adding fruit to something like a cookie or cake can give you calories of substance with the unhealthy calories, which can make it a bit easier to not eat more of the unhealthy foods. She said making sure you have a balanced plate of food can go a long way to eating healthy.
"Make sure half your plate is fruits or vegetables," Liotta said. "I think that's what we find most, is that people aren't eating fruits and vegetables. Another would be cutting out the sugary beverages. I love a Diet Coke, and that's OK, but I wouldn't have a regular Coke because that sugar isn't doing anything for me nutritionally."
Another way to help create sustainable habits is to try and move as much as possible. That could be just deciding to take the stairs instead of the elevator, or a similar way of finding ways to move around more can add up over time. Doing little things that add up over time can be the best way to create those sustainable habits.
"With us, when we educate, we want people to do healthy habits that are sustainable and longterm," Liotta said. "And we're not looking for quick fixes, so if that's what you're looking for, that's not going to do it and we wouldn't recommend it. But over time, you will start to notice a positive difference, and that's the best way to go about leading a healthy lifestyle."
Postier said another way that can make it easier to help start healthy habits is having a partner. Having somebody who is going through a similar experience to bounce things off of or even somebody to experience the habit itself can make it easier for somebody to continue something once they've started, Postier said.
Shannon Kennedy, clinical dietitian for Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, said being mindful of what you are eating, using a smaller plate or eating slower can help your brain realize that you have eaten enough and your hunger for anything extra likely will have gone away.
She said trying to balance your meals is key. If you know you are going out to eat to your favorite restaurant for dinner and you know you will splurge, Kennedy said one way to still allow yourself to eat what may be an unhealthy meal, is to eat less calories for breakfast and lunch. She said that will then allow you to enjoy whatever meal you will have while still making your day a bit healthier.
"I've seen where people sign contracts for their health. So then that feels a little more binding. Also trying to find a buddy to go through it with. It might be harder to say no when you have to check with somebody else about not going. There are also tracking apps to help keep track of what you've eaten. Those are helpful to start healthy eating habits."
