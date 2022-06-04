NOC Enid’s 2019 NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series run and national championship was a dream season, but in many ways it was also a miracle season for the Jets.
After ace Braxton Douthit went down for the season, the Jets relied on a trio of freshmen to carry the mantle.
But injuries didn’t stop on the mound. The outfield was considered NOC Enid’s strength but injuries ravaged it too, forcing Brendan Woelfle to step in and play almost every position on the field.
After an early loss in the regional tournament, the Jets won out, leading to a championship game against Redlands. Down 11-8 with two outs in the ninth, NOC Enid came back to punch a ticket to the World Series.
What happened after that was another series of miracles.
You can read the full piece, “A dream season” by Alan Buonasera, at www.EnidNews.com.
