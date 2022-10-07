Timberlake will face it’s toughest test of the season so far when they match up with Waynoka while Fairview will look to continue rolling against 1-4 Sayre
Waynoka (2-0, 5-0) at
Timberlake (2-0, 5-0)
Defending state champion Timberlake (5-0) will put its 20-game winning streak and its No. 1 ranking on line when the Tigers host No. 3-ranked Waynoka (5-0) in a District C-1 showdown Friday.
Both teams are averaging 50 points per game. Waynoka is coming off lopsided district wins over Boise City, 56-8 and Buffalo, 50-14.
Timberlake has had four straight mercy rule victories, including 52-0 over Tyrone last week. The Tigers have shut out three straight opponents.
The Tigers are averaging 212.2 yards a game rushing and another 130.2 yards passing.
New quarterback Avery Wallace has scored seven touchdowns, including two on pass interceptions. He has thrown for 10 more, including six to Merric Judd. Judd has scored 11 touchdowns overall. Carter Sands has added six scores.
Timberlake’s defense has not allowed a touchdown pass in the last four games.
It’s a rematch of a 2020 Class C semifinal, won by the Tigers, 50-30.
Waynoka leads the series, 9-5.
Blackwell (0-2, 0-5) at Alva (0-2, 1-4)
The Goldbugs are trying to break a three-game losing streak, including a 38-28 loss to Newkirk last week. The visiting Maroons have lost four straight since beating the OKC Patriots, 7-6 in the season opener. They have been outscored, 221-20 over that span. Alva leads the series 12-10 since 1970, including a 34-0 last season.
Fairview (2-0, 5-0) at Sayre (0-2, 1-4)
The No. 3 ranked Yellowjackets are coming off a 70-12 win over Thomas, the most points Fairview has scored in a game since a 71-20 rout of Sayre in 2014.
The Yellowjackets have scored 50 or more points the last four games. Sayre has lost four straight, including 50-14 loss to Hooker last week. The Eagles lost to Thomas, 44-24. Fairview leads the series 8-1, including 41-7 last season.
Mannford (0-2, 1-4) at
Kingfisher (1-1, 3-2)
Kingfisher quarterback Jax Sternberger has thrown for seven scores and has tallied five times himself. He threw for a season-high 293 yards in a 50-13 rout of St. Mary’s last week. Mannford has lost three straight, including a 28-21 loss to North Rock Creek last week. Kingfisher leads the series, 4-0 since 2014, including 29-14 last season.
Watonga (0-2, 2-4) at Cashion (0-1, 2-3)
Cashion, the defending Class A champion, is ranked No. 11 in the AP poll.
The Wildcats beat Western Heights, 55-8 last week. Watonga has been outscored 165-16 during a four-game losing streak. The Eagles fell to No. 7 Minco, 41-6 last week. Cashion has won the last nine meetings and lead the series, 11-1.
Canton (0-0, 3-2) at Seiling (0-0, 4-1)
District B-3 opener for both teams. The homesteading Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in Class B after a 46-12 rout of Pond Creek-Hunter in which Cody Pester scored four touchdowns. Canton had a three-game winning streak broken by Ringwood, 40-34 last week. Seiling has won the last 31 meetings, including 46-0 last week. The Wildcats lead the series, 38-8 since 1970.
DCLA (0-0, 0-5) at Medford (2-0, 3-2)
DCLA scored its first two touchdowns (runs of 45 and six yards by Dawson Scott) in a 34-12 loss to Sharon-Mutual last week. It was the fewest points the Eagles have allowed this season. Medford is coming off was over Sharon-Mutual, 30-24 and Boise City, 34-6. Eli Gonzales ran for two scores and hit Talon Darling for two more scores against Boise City. Medford has won the last five meetings and leads the series, 21-11 since 1970.
