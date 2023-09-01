U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, 19th Air Force commander, greets U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Tickle, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, before learning about MQ-9 Reaper maintenance operations at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 24, 2023. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)