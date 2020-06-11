Oklahoma reported another triple-digit increase in its COVID-19 numbers Wednesday, with 117 additional cases and two more deaths reported by Oklahoma State Department of Health.
None of the new cases nor deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma, according to OSDH data.
Wednesday’s increase brings the total COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma to 7,480, a 1.6% increase over Tuesday’s 7,363, according to OSDH. Of those cases, 959 were active, a number that has continued to rise since falling below 650 on May 30. There were 937 active cases reported Tuesday, according to OSDH data.
New deaths were a Cleveland County woman and Seminole County man, in the 65 and older age group, who died between June 4-8.
State numbers
There have been 1,075 total hospitalizations, with 153 of those hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, up three from the previous day’s report, with 58 of those in intensive care, five less compared to Tuesday’s report, according to OSDH. There have been 6,166, or 82.43%, who have recovered, 93 of those since Tuesday’s OSDH report.
Of the 239,005 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 229,817, or just more than 96%, have been negative.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Wednesday were 111 in the 0-4 age range, 332 in the 5-17 age range, 2,054 in the 18-35 age range, 1,655 in the 36-49 age range, 1,574 in the 50-64 age range and 1,753 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 47.7, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 3,963 or 52.98%, have been female, and 3,505, or 46.86%, have been male. Twelve are listed as “unknown” gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.
Of the overall 355 deaths in the state, 286, or 80.56%, have been 65 and older; 56, or 15.78%, have been in the 50-64 age group; eight, or 2.25%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and five, or 1.41%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 180 or 50.7%, than women, 175 or 49.3%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield County with 31 cases, 25 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Blaine with nine cases, eight recovered; Woodward County with eight cases, four recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five cases, three recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 28 in Enid (six active); seven in Woodward (four active); six in Kingfisher (one active); five in in Alva (two active); four each in Okarche and Watonga; three each in Fairview, Geary and Hennessey; two each in Lahoma and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as “other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.