“Even at a young age I thought, ‘You know what, when I grow up I’m going to live in the same place for a long time, because I want to be a part of a community, know everybody and give back to that community.' And it was a simple request and goal for life, but it was my main goal. And I feel like I’ve done that here in Enid." — Lindy Chambers
Teams slated to play in the Enid Holiday Classic, which begins at Central National Bank Center today, Dec. 28, 2017.
This Week's Circulars
And no, Hallmark Christmas movies don't count. Neither do the "Ice Age" movies.
NORMAN — When the OU LGBT Alumni Society was born in 2013, it wasn’t necessarily a new idea.
Don't Miss This
(RNN) – How do Americans sound to the rest of the world?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.